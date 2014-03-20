Russia 'Concerned' About Estonia

CHEAT SHEET
Looks like they're thinking about getting the gang back together. A Russian diplomat voiced Moscow's concern on Wednesday about Estonia's treatment of ethnic Russians in the country, setting off alarm bells in the Baltic state. The diplomat compared a language policy in the country to a supposed push in Ukraine to stop the use of Russian. While Russia has made statements like this before, there is renewed concern after the seizure of the Crimean Peninsula under the guise of protecting fellow Russians. Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Estonia's neighbor Lithuania, and working to reassure the region of U.S. support.