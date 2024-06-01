Russia Declares War on ‘Mediocre Actor’ George Clooney

Russia says that “mediocre” actor George Clooney should watch his back.

The country’s security head honcho Dmitry Medvedev took issue with Clooney’s Foundation for Justice on Saturday, tweeting that the movie star wants to “use his Foundation to hunt down Russian journalists all over the world and persecute them.” But according to Medvedev, Clooney won’t be able to do so because Russian journalists will “find him first.”

The Clooney Foundation, which the actor founded with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, has drawn heat from Russian officials who say the foundation is on a crusade to arrest Russian journalists.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the foundation is encouraging EU countries to penalize Russian journalists who report positive coverage of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as promoting “war propaganda.” A Kremlin spokesperson called the initiative “insane.”

Medvedev took it a step further, tweeting an ominous threat aimed at the actor. “A certain mediocre actor called George Clooney has decided to use his Foundation to hunt down Russian journalists all over the world and persecute them,” Medvedev posted to X, adding that Russian journalists are “very attentive and highly trained people.”

The last line of his tweet could be interpreted as portraying Medvedev to be a fan of Clooney’s—unless he just has Clooney’s film references at the ready whenever he needs one. Russian journalists “are going to have a chat” with Clooney, he tweeted, “From dusk till dawn.”