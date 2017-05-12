Russia Fighter Jet Came Within 20 Feet of U.S. Plane

Read it at NBC News
A fighter jet from Russia came within 20 feet of a U.S. Navy aircraft this week when they were both over the Black Sea, an American official reports. Capt. Pamela Kunze, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe, said a Russian Su-27 came extremely close to the P-8A Poseidon on Tuesday, while it was “conducting routine operations in international airspace.” The P-8A said the interaction was “safe and professional.” Russia’s ministry of defense said its jet “executed a ‘greeting’ maneuver” toward the Americans.