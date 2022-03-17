And Now Russia Is Threatening Bosnia and Herzegovina Over NATO, Too
ALARMING
Russia is now threatening to repeat the aggression it unleashed against Ukraine in Bosnia and Herzegovina if the country joins NATO. In comments made to the broadcaster FTV on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalbukhov claimed the country could do as it wishes in regards to the alliance—but warned that Moscow would respond. “If [Bosnia and Herzegovina] decides to be a member of any alliance, that is an internal matter. Our response is a different matter. Ukraine’s example shows what we expect. Should there be any threat, we will respond,” he said in comments carried by Euractiv. Echoing the Kremlin’s rhetoric on Ukraine, he accused the West of stoking tensions by claiming Moscow has a “plan” for Bosnia and Herzegovina. “We do not have any plans,” Kalbukhov said, a denial eerily similar to those repeatedly made by Russia about having “no plans” to invade Ukraine.