Russia: Key Aspects Agreed in Iran Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the “key aspects” of a general accord were reached after negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program continued overnight in Lausanne, Switzerland, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. Iran’s foreign minister also said an agreement could be drafted on Wednesday, but a diplomat close to the talks denied that any deal had been reached. A French official also said Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius was leaving talks and would only return when it was “useful.” Diplomats from the six world powers and Iran are expected to reconvene later Wednesday after missing a self-imposed deadline Tuesday over restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear research and sanctions removal.