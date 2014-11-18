Russia Launches Mysterious Satellite

A new Russian satellite is baffling both space agencies and amateur satellite-trackers. Object 2014-28E has taken a confusing path, and Russia has not stated its purpose. It was launched in May with three other packages, but its presence was not declared by Russia. The satellite may be providing innocuous services, such as collecting space junk or providing fuel or repairs to other satellites. But some experts fear Object 2014-28E is up to something more devious. “Whatever it is, [Object 2014-28E] looks experimental,” said Patricia Lewis, research director at think tank Chatham House. “One possibility is for some kind of grabber bar. Another would be kinetic pellets which shoot out at another satellite. Or possibly there could be a satellite-to-satellite cyberattack or jamming.”
