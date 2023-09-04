CHEAT SHEET
Russia and North Korea to Meet About Trading Weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and discuss an arms deal for Russia in its war with Ukraine. Sources in Washington, D.C., found that the “leader-level diplomatic engagement” is supposed to happen this month, in which North Korea may decide whether or not to supply Russia with additional weapons. Russia is specifically seeking anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells. In exchange, North Korea may request technology to power satellites and submarines, but the country also needs assistance with its food shortage.