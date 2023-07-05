Russia Placed Suspected Explosives on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zelensky Says
Russia has placed “objects resembling explosives” on the roof of several buildings at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday. He said his nation’s intelligence services had obtained information that the suspected devices had been planted on the roofs of multiple “power units” at the nuclear facility—the largest in Europe—which has been under Russian control for 16 months. Zelensky suggested the move may be intended “to simulate an attack on the plant” or some other scenario. “But in any case, the world sees—can’t but see—that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else,” Zelensky said. He warned that the Kremlin could be incited “to commit new evil” after the lack of a “timely and large-scale response” to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. “Russia must clearly realize that the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to respond,” Zelensky said. “Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world, and the nuclear power plant must be fully protected from any radiation incidents.”