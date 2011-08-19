Russia Plagued by Sharks

CHEAT SHEET
Russia's Pacific coast is having an unprecedented spate of shark attacks. This week, a 25-year-old man lost both his arms to a shark while swimming with his wife. The next day, a 16-year-old had his legs mangled. The Sea of Japan isn't known for large sharks, and authorities say these are the first ever recorded in the area. Based on eyewitness accounts, scientists said a single four-meter-long great white might be responsible for both attacks, possibly attracted to the new waters by unusually warm temperatures. Despite the swimming ban on the region's beaches, people continued to go in the water. The local Emergency Situations Ministry recommended that swimmers, if attacked by a shark, to "try to hit it in the eyes and gills."