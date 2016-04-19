Russia ‘Preparing Aggression’ vs. NATO

Polish officials say Russia is preparing for aggressions against NATO forces, Reuters reports. “So far, all Russian behavior attests to systematic preparation for aggressive action,” Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz told reporters. “And it’s time to talk about it openly.” Macierewicz said he believes that Moscow is looking to extend its reach, particularly in light of conflicts with Ukraine. After Russia flew two warplanes near a U.S. guided-missile destroyer that was conducting a “simulated attack” this month, officials said it was among one of the most hostile acts the country has engaged in with the U.S. in years. The warplanes flew close to the missile destroyer nearly a dozen times. The passes were described as “unsafe” and “potentially provocative,” and they “could have caused an accident,” officials said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED