Russia Pushes for Ukraine Intervention

On Sunday, Russia continued its push to "deploy a humanitarian mission" in eastern Ukraine, despite clear warnings from Western governments that they will oppose any troops being sent in. Meanwhile, pro-Russian rebels have called for a ceasefire in Donetsk after the Ukraine army encircled the city and took an important city nearby. Cities in rebel hands are reportedly in "dire" condition, with hundreds of thousands without power for a week. So far, 1,500 people have been killed in the four-month conflict between separatists and the Ukraine government.