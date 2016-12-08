Russia: Syrian Army Stopped Bombing Aleppo

CHEAT SHEET
Syrian government forces have halted military operations in eastern Aleppo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, in an effort to allow around 8,000 civilians to flee the besieged city. Lavrov was at a meeting of European foreign minister in Hamburg, Germany, when he made the announcement. He added that American and Russian officials are meeting in Geneva this weekend to “finish the work that was being done to achieve a solution in eastern Aleppo.”