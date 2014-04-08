Russia Threatens Ukraine Civil War

CHEAT SHEET
As the Ukrainian government worked to regain control of government buildings in Eastern Ukraine that were seized by pro-Russian protesters, the Kremlin warned that any use of force could cause a civil war. The Russian foreign ministry declared it was “calling for the immediate cessation of any military preparations, which could lead to civil war,” and also claimed that “American experts from the private military organization Greystone,” along with militants, have joined Ukraine forces to get ready for a crackdown. Pro-Russian protesters seized government buildings in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv on Sunday and raised Russian flags.