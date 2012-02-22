Russia Warns of Attacking Iran

So much for an easy resolution. After U.N. Officials declared their Iran mission a failure after leaving the country Russia warned Israel and the West against launching airstrikes on Iran. The Russians said attacks would be “catastrophic” and that Israel should “consider the consequences” before launching a military effort. The inspection team was blocked from visiting key sites and prevented from speaking with Iranian nuclear scientists during their visit. "We engaged in a constructive spirit, but no agreement was reached," said IAEA chief Yukiya Amano, who called the visit “disappointing.” Further ratcheting up tensions, hours before the inspection team left, Iranian Gen. Mohammed Hejaziwarned said that Iran will "not wait for enemies to take action against us."
