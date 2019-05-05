Russian Aeroflot Plane Crash Lands in Sheremetyevo

A Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft operated by Russian airline Aeroflot made a fiery crash landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday. Local news media report that the pilots had asked for clearance for an emergency landing shortly after take-off. A few minutes later, the jet crashed into a fireball on the runway. Panicked passengers in jets nearby tweeted photos of the plane engulfed in flames. There are no reports of the number of passengers and crew on the flight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.