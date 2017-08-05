Russian Ambassador: No Secrets 'On Our Side' During Flynn Meeting

Sergei Kislyak, Russia's former ambassador to Washington, has defended his conversations with U.S. President Trump’s former national security adviser, saying there were “no secrets” on the Russian side. Speaking on Russian television on Saturday, Kislyak said he only discussed “simple things” with Michael Flynn, who stepped down as Trump’s national security adviser in February after it emerged that he failed to disclose the content of his discussions with Kislyak. “We only spoke about the most simple things ... but the communication was completely correct, calm, absolutely transparent. In any case, there were no secrets on our side,” Kislyak said. Although Kislyak ended his tenure as ambassador in July, his communications with Flynn continue to face scrutiny amid ongoing investigations into possible collusion between Moscow and Washington during the 2016 presidential election.
