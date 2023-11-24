Russian Exile Claims to Have Found Yet Another Putin Yacht

CHEAT SHEET
    William Bredderman

    Senior Researcher

    An outlet belonging to exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorovsky says a boat moored near Istanbul is owned by Vladimir Putin—bringing the lush-living dictator’s count of pleasure craft to 10 total. The Dossier Center found that the 71-meter, $50.1 million-dollar Victoria was constructed in a Russian military shipyard and often lingers in the waters near Putin’s secret palace on the Black Sea. Awkwardly, it is currently under repair in Turkey, a NATO member. The vessel shares an agent and some crew with another Putin-linked yacht seized in Italy last year, and Dossier sources asserted the tyrant’s mistress, gymnast Alina Kabaeva, frequently uses it.

