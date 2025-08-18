Politics

Russian Forces Thank Trump by Flying U.S. Flags in Ukraine

COLLUSION

Putin’s soldiers were spotted riding into battle in a stolen American APC while flying both the U.S. and Russia’s flags.

X

Russian forces were spotted mocking Trump’s capitulation to Vladimir Putin during their peace summit by attaching American flags to their vehicles as they rode into battle in Ukraine.

Video footage first shared by Kremlin propaganda network RT showed Russian troops cruising into battle in a captured American M113 APC, which they described as a “trophy,” while flying both the U.S. and Russian flags in tandem.

“How should this be understood? Russian propagandists are showing a video where Russian equipment goes on the attack with flags of Russia and the USA,” said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office and Volodymyr Zelesnky’s right-hand man.

“In fact, Russians are using United States symbols in their own terrorist, aggressive war with the killing of civilian people. Maximum audacity,” he added.

The move comes just hours before President Trump meets with Zelensky and other European leaders for high-level peace talks at the White House following his summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday.

While little official progress was made during the meeting, Trump has since been parroting Russian talking points and putting pressure on Zelensky to accept a peace deal which many view as overly-favorable to the invading forces, demanding Ukraine cede its occupied territory to Russia in exchange for freezing the frontlines.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to,” Trump said in a rant on Truth Social on Monday, which also saw him demand Ukraine stay out of NATO and accuse Barack Obama of escalating the conflict in Ukraine by “giving” Crimea to Russia in 2014, when it was illegally annexed by Kremlin forces.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - AUGUST 15: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate Crop) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Trump has urged Ukraine to "make a deal" with Vladimir Putin. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The Russians have already declared the United States an ally and are storming Mala Tokmachka in M113 armoured personnel carriers... with Russian and American flags,” said Petr Andryushchenko, Ukraine’s head of the Centre for the Study of the Occupation.

“This is the logical conclusion to all of Trump’s absurdity. And all of this is on the official propaganda channel of Russia Today. There are no words.”

Putin meanwhile has shown no desire to submit to the president’s wishes, and flaunted his authority by launching a fresh wave of missile strikes in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia ahead of the summit on Monday which have killed seven civilians and injured 20 more.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 17: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the EU Commission President Ursula (Unseen) talk to media prior a virtual meeting with EU leaders in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter on August 17, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. The bilateral talks between Ukraine's President Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen come as European leaders announce they will join Zelensky and US President Trump for a meeting in Washington, DC on Monday. On Friday, Trump held a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with Trump for peace talks at the White House later today. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Six children aged 6 to 17 were among those injured in the attack on Kharkiv, with a toddler and 16-year-old boy confirmed dead as a result of the attack, Reuters reports.

Responding to the attack, Volodymyr Zelensky said the attacks were “demonstrative” proof of Russia’s intentions and showed they had no intention of ending the war.

“Russians are deliberately killing people, particularly children,” Zelensky said. “As of now, seven people have been killed as a result of the drone strike in Kharkiv, the youngest being a girl who is only a year and a half old, and dozens have been injured, including children.”

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - AUGUST 18: Rescuers clear the rubble in the destroyed apartment building after the Russian drone attack on August 18, 2025 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. In the morning, Russian Geran-2 drones attacked the Industrialnyi district. Five strikes hit a residential apartment building. Four people were killed, including two children. Another 18 people were injured, six of them children. (Photo by Hnat Holyk/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Seven people were killed during Russia's latest round of missile strikes, including two children. Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

He added: “Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts”.

“That is precisely why we are seeking assistance to put an end to the killings. That is why reliable security guarantees are required. That is why Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war.

“The war must be ended. And it is Moscow that must hear the word: ‘Stop.’”

Trump however has continued to urge Kyiv to “make a deal” with the Russian autocrat, previously telling Zelensky that “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not.”

