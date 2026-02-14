Russian Opposition Leader Poisoned With Lethal Frog Toxin

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in prison in February 2024, was “highly likely” poisoned with a frog toxin, five European countries said in a joint statement.

The Foreign Ministries of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands confirmed on Saturday, nearly two years to the date he died, that they are “confident” that Navalny was poisoned to death.

“Epibatidine is a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America. It is not found naturally in Russia,” the joint statement said.

Navalny's received global condemnation. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

“Given the toxicity of epibatidine and reported symptoms, poisoning was highly likely the cause of his death. Navalny died while held in prison, meaning Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison to him,” the statement said.

Their findings directly counter the Kremlin’s claim that Navalny died of natural causes.

“Russia’s repeated disregard for international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention is clear,” the statement continued, outlining Russia’s previous documented use of poisons. “We are further concerned that Russia did not destroy all of its chemical weapons.”

Navalny died in prison in 2024. Contributor/Getty Images

Navalny, one of the few Russian figures to pose a direct threat to Putin’s leadership, died in a maximum security prison on Feb. 16, 2024. Shortly before his death, allies to Navalny said his freedom was in the final stages of being negotiated in a prisoner exchange. His death sent shockwaves around the globe as dozens of countries condemned what they viewed as a state-sponsored murder.

Navanly’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a statement that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for Navanly’s death.

It was already largely suspected that the Kremlin had poisoned Navalny. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

“I was certain from the first day that my husband had been poisoned, but now there is proof: Putin killed Alexei with chemical weapon,” she posted.

“I am grateful to the European states for the meticulous work they carried out over two years and for uncovering the truth,” the post continued. “Vladimir Putin is a murderer. He must be held accountable for all his crimes.”

@yulia_navalnaya/X

On Saturday, Navalnaya spoke with reporters at the Munich Security Conference, the same event she was supposed to attend when she got word of his death in 2024. She reiterated that Putin was personally responsible for her husband’s death.

“I want to repeat: Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Aleksei Navalny, using a chemical weapon,” she said to the press. “Of course, it’s not news that Vladimir Putin is a killer, but now we have yet another direct piece of proof.”