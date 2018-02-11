Russian Passenger Plane With 71 on Board Crashes Near Moscow

CHEAT SHEET
A Russian passenger plane with 71 people on board crashed near Moscow on Sunday, leaving no survivors. The Saratov Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Domedovo Airport, a source in emergency services told Russia’s Interfax news agency. “There was no chance of survival for crew members or passengers,” the source was quoted as saying. Emergency crews dispatched to the crash site have confirmed finding the wreckage of the An-148 aircraft. Authorities later said they'd begun recovering bodies. No further details were immediately available on the passengers, but at least one child was believed to be on board. Earlier news reports said the aircraft lost contact with dispatchers two minutes after takeoff.