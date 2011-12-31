Russian Police Arrest 60

CHEAT SHEET
Russian police arrested about 60 people on Saturday at an unscheduled antigovernment protest after President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s Day address in Moscow’s Triumfalnaya Square. Witnesses say police were in place long before the protest began. Protesters shouted “Putin must go!” and “Free the political prisoners!” Putin tried to offer conciliatory words in his address, saying, “At such times, politicians always try to manipulate the voters' feelings, everything is a little shaken up and seething, but that is the inevitable cost of democracy.” Tens of thousands have protested since Russia’s disputed election earlier this month, and another 10 people were arrested on Saturday in a separate rally in St. Petersburg.