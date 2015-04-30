Russian Spaceship Likely Exploded

CHEAT SHEET
Debris near Russia’s failed cargo spacecraft mission suggests an explosion during the detachment from its rocket was to blame for it spinning out of control. A source from the space agency told Russian wire service Interfax that unidentified fragments have been spotted near the spacecraft. “Now, specialists are working to identify them, and to analyze their orbit. In one theory, the ‘cloud’ of fragments may be the result of an explosion,” said the agency official. Interfax reports that a U.S. space center located 44 fragments near the ship.