Russian State Media Trolls Trump’s Sudden Putin Rage

Russian state media outlet RT mocked President Donald Trump Tuesday after he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was “playing with fire.”

“Trump’s message leaves little room for misinterpretation,” RT wrote in an X post, before quipping, “Until he posts the opposite tomorrow morning,” making fun of the president’s ever-shifting stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The trolling post marks a shift in tone for Russian state media, which has frequently praised Trump, and comes as the president appears to catch up with the rest of the Europe on his opinion of Putin.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, hours after a massive Russian attack killed 12 people in Ukraine. “He has gone absolutely CRAZY! Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

It’s worth remembering that Russia has been lobbing missiles into Ukraine since it invaded the country in 2022, and Trump hasn’t always been so critical of Putin. After Russia killed 34 people in a ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy in April, Trump suggested the attack was unintentional. And last week, he stunned European leaders by pulling back from threatening Russia with sanctions and saying, “This was not my war.”

But it appears Russia’s latest attacks have once again changed Trump’s mind.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote Tuesday. “He’s playing with fire!

Putin has repeatedly refused to back a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, most recently during a two-hour-long call with Trump that the American president nonetheless described as "excellent." Contributor/Getty Images

Kremlin TV pundits took a different approach to covering Trump’s swipe at Putin, leaving out the word “CRAZY” from their reporting on Trump’s Truth Social rant and quoting only the part where he complained that “something has happened” to Putin. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off Trump’s criticism as “emotional overload.”