Russian State Media Wonder if They Created an Orange-Haired Monster

The sense of alarm was palpable on Russian state TV this week. Images of nuclear explosions flashed on an oversized screen as Evgeny Popov, host of the popular program 60 Minutes, talked about reports that Donald Trump may reverse a decades-long moratorium on nuclear testing.

“ Previously, the Kremlin saw Trump’s erratic actions as net benefits for Moscow. ”

“Of course it’s a bad idea,” said Popov. “If tomorrow the United States conducts a nuclear test, the day after tomorrow China will conduct a nuclear test, followed by Israel, then us [Russia], then France, then the U.K. and then—who knows—maybe Pakistan, North Korea or Iran?”

Popov wondered out loud why Trump isn’t being impeached for contemplating such measures, which surely will have global repercussions. And this after Russia cheered him on throughout his actual impeachment and trial a few months ago.