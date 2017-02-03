Russian Tech Exec Sues BuzzFeed

CHEAT SHEET
Russian Aleksej Gubarev, the CEO of XBT, a website-hosting company has sued BuzzFeed and its editor Ben Smith for publishing an unverified dossier about President Trump and allegations of illicit behavior in Russia. The lawsuit contends that the dossier falsely claimed that Gubarev was "recruited under duress by the FSB" and became a "significant player" in the Russian operation to hack the Democratic National Committee during the presidential election. "We have redacted Mr. Gubarev's name from the published dossier, and apologize for including it," BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal told CNNMoney after the suit was filed.