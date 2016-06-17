Russian Track & Field Team Banned From Rio

Read it at The New York Times
Russia’s track and field athletes have been banned from participating in this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio. Several of the team’s athletes have already been banned by the sport’s governing body—and that won’t be lifted by the International Association of Athletics Federations before the Games. The athletes were initially suspended in November after a systemic doping and corruption scandal was uncovered in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. Russia has since announced a slew of overhauls for the program.