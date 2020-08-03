CHEAT SHEET
Russians Hacked Email of Former British Defense Secretary
Documents hacked by Russia and leaked in the build-up to Britain’s elections last year were stolen directly from the email account of the former U.K. trade minister, according to a report by Reuters. The papers, which detailed U.S.-U.K trade talks, successfully derailed Boris Johnson’s election campaign for a day or two after they were held up at a public rally by Labour challenger Jeremy Corbyn. The source of the documents has now been revealed as Liam Fox, a former secretary of defense whose email account was compromised by Russians on several occasions between July and October last year, two insiders told Reuters.