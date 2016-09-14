Russians Rescued After Polar Bear Siege

CHEAT SHEET
Five Russian meteorologists have been rescued after two weeks of entrapment by polar bears surrounding their Arctic weather station. The group was stuck in their Arctic Circle facility after a reported dozen polar bears moved in and ate their guard dog. The Russians had run out of signal flares, which are typically used to scare away the beasts. Officials worried the group could be trapped for another month in the area, about 2,800 miles away from Moscow. The bears were scared off, in the end, by a rescue helicopter. The weather station was given more flares and puppies.