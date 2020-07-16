Russians See the COVID Vaccine as Key to Global Dominance—of Course They’d Try to Steal It

On Thursday, the United States, Britain and Canada alleged that hacking group APT29, known as Cozy Bear and believed to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attempting to purloin information from academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

“ While the Russians would like to be the first to acquire the vaccine they want Westerners to play the part of the guinea pigs. ”

Russian state media, which serve as a barometer of the Kremlin’s worldview, have provided disturbing insight into the motivations behind such activity.

For months on end, politicians, Kremlin insiders, military experts and influential thought leaders appearing on Russian state television have argued that development of a COVID-19 vaccine can serve as the lever of enormous influence for the nation that is the first to produce it. Such a nation could then demand the removal of all sanctions—a sore spot for the Kremlin—and assert itself as an invaluable, highly influential part of the world government.