Cinematographer’s Dad: It Wasn’t Alec Baldwin’s Fault

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Sun
The father of the cinematographer shot dead by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust says he doesn’t blame the actor. “It is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns,” Anatoly Androsovych told The Sun from his home in Ukraine. His daughter, Halyna Hutchins, was behind the camera last week in New Mexico when Baldwin fired a gun that he had been told was “cold”—meaning it did not have live rounds. “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief,” Androsovych said. He said Hutchins’ husband, Matt, “will decide if legal action is going to be taken.”