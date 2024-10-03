‘Rust’ Will Finally Premiere at Film Festival—Without Alec Baldwin
RUSTY
Alec Baldwin’s troubled Western, Rust, will premiere at a film festival in Poland—without him. The Hollywood Reporter reports that its debut will occur sometime next month during the Camerimage Festival. The news comes almost three years after Halyna Hutchins, the film’s original cinematographer, was shot and killed by Baldwin during an on-set accident with a prop gun. Baldwin was put on trial for the shooting, but the case was dismissed back in July after the defense found that the prosecution didn’t turn over pieces of evidence. After the dismissal, Baldwin took to Instagram to thank those who supported him. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family,” he wrote. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, is currently serving 18 months after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Following the festival screening next month, there will be a panel with Rust’s director, Joel Souza, new cinematographer Bianca Cline, and one of Hutchins’ mentors.