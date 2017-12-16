Rutgers University Suspends Frat for Allegedly Drugging Sorority Members

A Rutgers University chapter of the national Sigma Chi fraternity has been suspended until 2020 amid allegations its members drugged several sorority sisters at a party this fall. Women from the Sigma Delta Tau sorority were “left vomiting, incoherent, and some even blacked out” after drinking a beverage thought to be laced with Xanax at a party hosted by the fraternity in September, according to NBC New York. Documents cited by The Daily Targum, Rutgers’ official student newspaper, said several sorority members had mentioned the juice “tasting funny” before they had negative reactions to it. Authorities at Rutgers have reportedly conducted their own investigation into the incident, leading to the fraternity's suspension. “All operations and activities of the chapter are terminated until August 2020, after which the national organization may consider establishing a chapter with new members, without the involvement of suspended member,” Rutgers spokesman John Cramer told NBC New York. The suspension comes as fraternities nationwide face increasing scrutiny following a hazing death at Penn State earlier this year.
