CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    About Time

    Rwanda Genocide Organizer Given Life

    AP Photo/ICTR

    Finally, the organizer of the Rwanda massacres has been convicted. A U.N. court in Tanzania has sentenced Theoneste Bagosora, the former Rwandan Minister of Defense who armed the interahamwe militias in 1994, to life in prison along with two co-defendants. Bagosora was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity. Bagosora is considered the general organizer of the genocide, in which over 800,000 people died in only 90 days, and he was also found responsible for the deaths of a former Rwandan prime minister and 10 Belgian peacekeepers.

    Read it at Associated Press