Ryan and Geithner Debt Ceiling, Trump Libya, and More Sunday Talk

Ryan to Obama: No ‘Partisan Bickering Match,’ Please

House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan doesn’t appreciate what the president has to say about him—especially if it’s part of a “ hot mic” moment. America’s accountant (at least that’s what Obama called him) told Face the Nation’s Bob Schieffer that he doesn’t want to engage in a “partisan bickering match” with the president. “There’s plenty of time for him to do campaigning later,” Ryan said.

Geithner: Failure to Raise Debt Ceiling ‘Catastrophic’

What’s the doomsday scenario for America debt woes? Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner made the rounds on Meet the Press and This Week to express his utter confidence that Congress will vote to raise the debt ceiling—and warn of the dangers in not doing so. In an interview with Christiane Amanpour, Geithner said that if the limit were not raised, there would be “catastrophic” consequences.

McKinnon: Trump Has ‘Titanium Testicles’

Is Donald Trump the Ross Perot of 2012? On Reliable Sources, The Daily Beast’s Howard Kurtz and Mark McKinnon, former media adviser to President Bush, discussed Trump’s self-fulfilling prophecy: The more attention he gets, the more he takes himself seriously. But will the votes he steals throw the election to Obama?

Transportation Secretary: Wake Up!

Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is mad and he’s not going to take it anymore. Because of a wave of recent incidents in which air traffic controllers fell asleep at the job, a new schedule will go into effect to ensure that traffic controllers get at least nine hours off between shifts. LaHood, visibly agitated on Fox News Sunday added that controllers have to take some “personal responsibility” for their jobs.

Trump on Libya: Take the Oil!

On this week’s installment of “Donald Trump sits down with Candy Crowley,” The Donald, front-runner for the GOP ticket, explained what he would do if he was in charge of foreign policy: Take Libya’s oil. It seems as though Mr. Trump’s strategy harkens back to the “old days,” or, as we like to refer to them today, imperialism. We have our own suspicions as to why the “world is laughing at us.”

Paul: Emperor Obama Has No Clothes

Sen. Rand Paul has a message for President Obama: Until you learn how to use money responsibly, you’re not getting any more from us. The Tea Partier told State of the Union’s Candy Crowley that the government’s spending is “out of control…Someone needs to stand up and say, ‘The emperor has no clothes, we have no money!’”

Greenspan: Why Does Debt Limit Exist?

Confused about the imminent battle over the debt limit? On Meet the Press, former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan posed an interesting question: If Congress and the president have already signed legislation predetermining what the debt change will be, then why do we even have a debt limit? That being said, he stressed that the United States shouldn’t let the debt default.