Oakland A’s Coach Apologizes for ‘Unintentional’ Nazi Salute From Dugout
‘ADAPTED ELBOW BUMP’
A coach for the Oakland A’s has apologized after he was caught on camera performing what looked like a Nazi salute. Ryan Christenson claims that, although it may appear that he made one of the most offensive gestures on the planet, he was actually just trying to ensure proper social distancing between himself and players. “I made a mistake and will not deny it,” Christenson said. “Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive. In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players. My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did is unacceptable, and I deeply apologize.” The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Christenson’s colleagues tried to stop him from doing his offensive straight-arm gesture, to which he reportedly replied: “Oh, I see what you mean, oh no, it’s like ‘Heil Hitler.’”