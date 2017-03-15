Ryan: Current Health Bill Won’t Pass

CHEAT SHEET
Code Blue, Capitol Hill? Speaker Paul Ryan admitted Wednesday that his health-care proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act has to change if it is going to pass in the House, The Washington Post reported. Ryan had previously said the legislation would fail if it was changed. The shift in Ryan’s opinion came after a private meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday. “Now that we have our score... we can make some necessary improvements and refinements to the bill,” he said, referring to the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate of the costs and its effect on the number of those covered by the government-funded health insurance. Ryan did not say specifically what changes were under consideration.