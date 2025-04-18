Cheat Sheet
1

Ryan Gosling Joins ‘Star Wars’ Universe as Lead in New Film

CHOSEN ONE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.18.25 11:23AM EDT 
Published 04.18.25 11:21AM EDT 
Ryan Gosling
Michael Blackshire/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The 44-year-old actor has been confirmed as the lead in director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, People reported. Levy made the announcement during a Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo on Thursday. “I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me,” Levy told fans at the event. “So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true.” Gosling then surprised the crowd by joining Levy on stage. The La La Land actor spoke about being a lifelong Star Wars fan and shared a photo of his Empire Strikes Back bedsheets from when he was five. “I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film,” Gosling said. “And it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was.” Starfighter will be a standalone film and is not part of the main saga. Its story will take place after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the most recent installment in the George Lucas-created franchise. The film is “not a prequel, not a sequel, just gives us the Star Wars DNA that we love but with an adventure that’s all new,” said Levy, who most recently directed Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Starfighter is set to begin filming this fall, with a release date of May 28, 2027.

2
Haley Joel Osment Launches Into Slur-Riddled Rant During Arrest
‘ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIED’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.17.25 11:32PM EDT 
Haley Joel Osment attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Somebody I Used To Know" at Culver Theater on February 01, 2023 in Culver City, California.
Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication in California last week. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Former child star Haley Joel Osment was caught calling a police officer an antisemitic slur and a “Nazi” while being arrested for alleged public intoxication at California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort last week. In bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post, Osment could be heard saying “I’ve been kidnapped by a f---ing Nazi” and “You are a f---ing k---” to the arresting officer. The Sixth Sense star was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes on April 8, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People magazine Wednesday. He has since been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. The Oscar-nominated actor was booked but is no longer in police custody. In a statement to the New York Post, Osment said he was “absolutely horrified” by his behavior and apologized to the Jewish community. “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place,” Osment said. “But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage—I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me.” He continued, “I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 04.10.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

3
FDA Plans to End Most of Its Food Safety Inspections
FOOD CHAIN OF COMMAND
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.17.25 8:21PM EDT 
Grocery items are offered for sale at a supermarket on August 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
The FDA is reportedly planning to outsource food inspections to states. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reportedly drafting plans to end most of its routine food safety inspections and outsource the task to state and local authorities instead. Citing several federal health officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, CBS News reported Thursday that the FDA’s plans have not been fully finalized yet and may require congressional action to fund. Some sources claim the FDA had been planning to outsource inspections to states for years, so that they could focus on higher priority inspections instead. High-priority inspections that would likely remain under the FDA’s watch include visits to infant formula makers and inspections of foreign food facilities. The FDA already outsources some of its routine food inspections to 43 states and Puerto Rico. CBS’ sources likened the FDA’s plan to their Grade A Milk Safety Program, where states fund most of the inspections themselves and have agreements with the FDA in place on regulations to implement. Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, denied that the FDA was making plans to outsource inspections to states.

4
NYC Restaurateur Reveals ‘Rude’ A-Lister Who Left Staff in Tears
BREAKING BREAD
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.17.25 3:38PM EDT 
Published 04.17.25 1:47PM EDT 
Keth McNally
Instagram/Keith McNally

Legendary restaurateur Keith McNally revealed that a famous singer once made a waitress cry when she was a regular at a New York restaurant he ran in the 1970s. In an excerpt from his new memoir, I Regret Almost Everythingpublished in New York Magazine— McNally claims that an “incredibly rude” Patti Smith would “belittle staff” and once brought a waitress to tears at One Fifth in Greenwich Village “because she forgot to put bread on the table.” McNally, was general manager One Fifth at the time and went on to open some of New York’s most famous restaurants including SoHo’s Balthazar, The Odeon in Tribeca and Pastis in the Meatpacking District. He recalled that Smith used to dine there with her ex-boyfriend Robert Mapplethorpe and art curator Sam Wagstaff “a few times a week.” He wrote, “On nights when Wagstaff wasn’t at the table, Smith and Mapplethorpe could be very difficult to wait on. Smith, unfortunately, was incredibly rude to the servers.” The 73-year-old claimed that the incident shocked him enough that “it’s impossible for me to listen to a Patti Smith song today without remembering her reducing a waitress to tears.”

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
KITCHEN DETOX
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
See At GreenPan

Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

5
U.S. Veteran Shot Dead After Hijacking a Plane
TERROR AT 10,000 FEET
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.17.25 6:17PM EDT 
Published 04.17.25 6:10PM EDT 
Akinyela Sawa Taylor hijacked a Tropic Air Belize plane.
Akinyela Sawa Taylor hijacked a Tropic Air Belize plane. Belize Breaking News/Channel 5 Belize

An American veteran was fatally shot after he hijacked a small passenger plane in Belize Thursday and stabbed three passengers. At around 8:30 a.m. local time, Akinyela Taylor, 49, wielded a knife and lunged at three people, including one that he struck in the back and lungs. The latter passenger then shot Taylor dead, using a firearm that he was licensed to carry. All passengers were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries and the latter remains in critical condition. The tragic incident took place on a Tropic Air Belize plane that carried only 13 other passengers and was flying from Corozal to San Pedro. The flight made an emergency landing in Ladyville following the incident. Mid-hijack, Taylor had ordered the pilot to take him out of the country and demanded more fuel for the plane. U.S. officials do not know the cause or motive but are working with Belizean authorities. Taylor was refused entry to the country over the weekend and officials are investigating how he was able to get in. The Tropic Air CEO said in a statement that the pilot “acted with extraordinary courage and calm” and his actions were “nothing short of heroic.”

6
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Star Recalls Urgent Warning From Robin Williams
‘I’LL NEVER FORGET IT’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.17.25 5:14PM EDT 
Robin Williams and Matthew Lawrence
Robin Williams and Matthew Lawrence Getty Images

Robin Williams’ co-star in Mrs. Doubtfire will never forget the lessons the late actor taught him. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Thursday, Matthew Lawrence, who played Williams’ son in the ’90s classic, described working with the Oscar winner as the “biggest learning curve.” “I didn’t quite realize it at the time, but that moment there on set of Mrs. Doubtfire, that those six to eight months were the biggest learning curve anyone can get when it comes to making movies and being an entertainer,” Lawrence said, adding that Williams taught him the “type of compassion you need to have for people” and to not “judge until you walk in someone else’s shoes.” Williams, who was often vocal about his struggles with substance abuse, also warned Lawrence to not “put that stuff in your body.” “He really opened up with me, and I’ll never forget it,” Lawrence, now 45, said. “There were times he would just grab me and he’d be like, ‘Don’t put that stuff in your body. If I could go back and tell myself, this is why I’m telling you, don’t put that stuff in your body.’”

7
Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show to His Lawsuit
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY?
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.17.25 2:01PM EDT 
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Drake has updated his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group to include Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl halftime show, claiming it introduced the song to millions of new listeners and caused “even more people to be duped into believing that Drake was a pedophile.” The infamous diss track, which Drake’s legal team claims had its streams artificially inflated by bots, served as the climax to Lamar’s halftime show, which was viewed by a record-breaking 133 million people. During the performance, which was preceded by a quip about the lawsuit, Lamar looked straight into the camera while rapping, “Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” but censored a line shortly afterward that alluded to the Canadian rapper being a “certified pedophile.” In the updated filing, Drake’s lawyer claims the self-censorship was because “nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a ‘certified pedophile.’” UMG, which represents both Drake and Lamar, responded to the updated lawsuit with a lengthy statement in which it dismissed the suit as “baseless” and claimed Drake was “being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another.” The label also offered Drake an ominous warning and told him to “be careful what you wish for” should the lawsuit proceed.

8
‘Clueless’ Series Moving Forward With Original Star
AS IF!
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.17.25 5:08PM EDT 
Alicia Silverstone at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Alicia Silverstone at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Alicia Silverstone will return to the screen as Cher Horowitz in a sequel series to the hit movie Clueless on Peacock, Variety reported. Silverstone will also serve as an executive producer. Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the co-creators of Gossip Girl, will be on the new project as writers and executive producers alongside Jordan Weiss, who wrote the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The writer and director of the 1996 movie, Amy Heckerling, and the film’s producer, Robert Lawrence, will also join the project as executive producers. Silverstone joins a handful of other actors who are reprising iconic roles from the ’90s, notably Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a potential upcoming Hulu sequel show.

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

9
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Skipping the Royal Easter Celebrations
OPTING OUT
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 04.17.25 3:17PM EDT 
Published 04.17.25 1:40PM EDT 
Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to skip this year’s Easter Sunday church service and are also choosing not to join the royal family’s wider gathering at Windsor Castle, it was reported Thursday. Reports said William and Kate have decided to spend the Easter weekend with their children at their country home in Norfolk, with sources saying the couple are “choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school.” It will mark the second year in a row that the Waleses have not attended the service, skipping the 2024 edition after Kate was diagnosed with cancer. The decision aligns with the Wales’ desire to focus as much as possible on their young family before they accede to the throne.

10
Tina Fey Reacts to ‘SNL’ Boss Saying She Could Replace Him
NOT SO FAST
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 04.17.25 11:21AM EDT 
Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, and Lindsay Lohan attend the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Tina Fey responded to Lorne Michaels’ suggestion that she could “easily” replace him as the executive producer of Saturday Night Live by calling her former boss “irreplaceable.” Fey, 54, who served as SNL’s first female head writer before going on to create shows like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, told The Hollywood Reporter in the new interview that it was “nice” of Michaels to say last year that she “could easily” be his successor. “And I love him very much,“ she added, before calling the 80-year-old creator of the 50-year-old franchise ”irreplaceable." She added, “His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique. His eye for talent! He’s one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I’ll leave it at that.” Fey’s former “Weekend Update” co-anchor and frequent collaborator Amy Poehler also resisted weighing in on the possibility but did say, “I will say that I feel like there are very few things that Tina wouldn’t do well in this world.” Michaels had previously indicated he would retire from SNL after its 50th anniversary special but has since walked that back and has said he currently has no plans to give up his powerful post.

