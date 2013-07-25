Ryan Gosling Rumored For J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars’ Movie: Let’s Cast It

If this actually happens, the Internet might explode.

According to Latino Review, which has been known to break some pretty big Hollywood news, Ryan Gosling reportedly met with executives at Disney to discuss a starring role in filmmaker J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars Episode VII—the seventh film in George Lucas’ sci-fi opera mega-franchise that’s slated for a 2015 release. The film is alleged to take place after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (how long after is anyone’s guess) and Gosling is said to have interviewed for the role of Luke Skywalker’s son (Gosling’s representative has denied the rumor).

The website also reported that former Disney heartthrob Zac Efron and Leonardo DiCaprio had met with Disney to discuss parts in the upcoming film, which will be the first in a new Star Wars trilogy.

And, while the rumor may be bogus, it got us thinking about who would be the ideal actors to assume the iconic Star Wars roles in Abrams’ flick. So, without further ado, here are The Daily Beast’s picks:

Luke Skywalker: Max Thieriot

The 24-year-old actor not only looks the part, bearing a great resemblance to former Skywalker Mark Hamill, but has also proven to be a versatile actor, with standout performances as a runaway-turned-porn star in the recent drama Disconnect, as well as Norman Bates’ half-brother in the acclaimed A&E series Bates Motel. He can play both the wide-eyed idealist and the tortured soul, which makes him a perfect fit for Skywalker.

Han Solo: Ryan Gosling

Sure, Ryan Gosling allegedly met with Disney for the role of Skywalker’s son, but we think he’d be a better fit as Han Solo. Like Harrison Ford’s classic portrayal, Gosling can be hilariously snarky (Crazy, Stupid Love), romantic (The Notebook), and kick his fair share of ass when pressed (Drive). And the ladies would go crazy.

Princess Leia: Shailene Woodley

She’s already attached to another potential franchise in Divergent but, as Daniel Craig has proven, you can never star in too many potential franchise films, and Woodley is a brilliant young actress who could easily capture Leia’s strength. If you don’t believe me, go see her performance in The Descendants (she was robbed of an Oscar nomination). And you can totally picture her in that side-bun hairstyle.

Darth Vader: Voiced by Alec Baldwin

OK Vader died in the last installment in the franchise from a chronological standpoint, Return of the Jedi, but you know he’s going to appear in flashbacks. And who better than Alec Baldwin, with his deep, ominous baritone, to voice the most imposing (former) figure in the galaxy?

Chewbacca: Vincent D’Onofrio

At 6’4, D’Onofrio has the height to tower over his co-stars, and if his underrated performance as the bug-man in the first Men in Black film is any indication, he’s more than capable of making those Chewy groans.

C-3PO: Neil Patrick Harris

This would be so perfect.

R2-D2: Deep Roy

The hilarious little man already has experience working with J.J. Abrams in his rebooted Star Trek franchise, the alien Starfleet officer and pal to Simon Pegg’s Scotty, and has also appeared in Big Fish and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He’d make a fine R2.

Lando Calrissian: Michael B. Jordan

Lando is now a hero after the events of Return of the Jedi, having led the rebel forces to victory by taking the pilot chair in the Millennium Falcon, and leading the successful attack on the second Death Star. Jordan was great at playing the swaggering hero on the TV series Friday Night Lights, and can do it again. He’ll also be a big deal after receiving awards consideration for Fruitvale Station.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Leonardo DiCaprio

Again, this will be in ghost form—and a cameo, at best—since Obi-Wan is long dead and gone, but who better to play Skywalker’s ever-wise mentor than DiCaprio? He’ll already have the beard thing down, since he’s rumored to star as Rasputin, and is a huge movie buff, so may jump at the opportunity to appear in a childhood classic.

Yoda: Frank Oz

Nobody else can do that voice ‘cept the Oz-man.