Ryan Has Ties to Big GOP Donors

Who knew Wall Street and the Tea Party could agree on something—or somebody? That somebody is Paul Ryan, a fundraising lightning rod who has attracted big donors from Wall Street hedge funds and the Tea Party. Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge-fund managing partner, said Tuesday that Wall Street is “ecstatic” with Ryan’s being on the GOP ticket. The securities and investment industry provided Ryan with some $500,000 in 2010. Ryan was also one of a select few politicians to attend the Koch brothers’ biannual conferences and is on a first-name basis with several big-name libertarian donors.