Driver Accused of Killing Treat Williams With His Car Says Actor Was a Friend
The man charged over a car crash that killed actor Treat Williams has broken his silence, saying he considered the actor a friend. The Manchester Journal obtained a statement issued Friday by Koss’ lawyer Ian Carleton in which he says he is “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the State’s charges are unwarranted.” Koss was driving his Honda Element when it collided with Williams’ motorcycle on June 12, killing the actor. “I am devastated by Mr. Williams’s tragic passing. I have known Treat for years, both as a member of this tight-knit community and fellow theater maker. I considered him a friend,” Koss said in the statement. “I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them.” On Tuesday, 35-year-old Koss was charged with grossly negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting, a felony under state law. He is due to answer to the charge on Monday, Sept. 25.