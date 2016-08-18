Ryan Lochte, James Feigen Indicted for False Crime Report

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Olympic swimmers Ryan Lochte and James Feigen were indicted Thursday by officials in Rio de Janeiro on charges of falsely reporting a crime. The Federal Police of Brazil confirmed the news to ABC just hours after the city’s police chief confirmed that no robbery of Lochte and his teammates had taken place, despite their allegation of having been robbed at gunpoint while at a Rio gas station. Surveillance footage from the incident shows that the swimmers’ cab was parked at the station, contradicting their initial claim of having been pulled over. Feigen and Lochte have both left Brazil, but their teammates Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz were removed from an outbound flight on Thursday in order to cooperate with the police investigation.