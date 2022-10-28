Ryan Murphy: Dahmer Victims Ignored My Calls Before Series

Ryan Murphy’s serial-killer series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has come under fire from the cannibal’s victims, who complained they were not consulted before Netflix began airing the disturbing show. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator claims that his team reached out to friends and family long before the episodes were in the can. “Over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it, we reached out to 20, around 20 of the victims’ families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process,” he said. Murphy denied the show is sensationalizing murder for profit, saying “we weren’t so much interested in Jeffrey Dahmer, the person, but what made him the monster he became... It’s really about white privilege. It’s about systemic racism. It’s about homophobia.”
