Ryan Murphy's New Reality Show

Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy will be teaming up with Unzipped director Douglas Keeve to work on a new reality show, Model Apartment, which will chronicle the world of competitive modeling in Manhattan. Bert Salke, president of Fox 21, which will produce the show, has said that since Murphy is busy with other commitments, the show will take advantage of Murphy’s instincts and style and will not require his day-to-day commitment. The show is one of many reality shows being produced by Fox 21 and it has already been sold to A&E.