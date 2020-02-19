Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Horrifying Daytona 500 Crash

Read it at USA Today
Less than two days after his car crashed and flipped over at the Daytona 500, driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital. In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Roush Fenway Racing said Newman was “treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.” Earlier Wednesday, the team said he was “fully alert and walking around.” According to USA Today, the team also noted that the driver was “joking around with staff, friends and family” and playing with his two daughters at the hospital. After his car was bumped on the Daytona racetrack on the last lap of the Daytona 500, Newman’s vehicle flipped and was hit by another car. He was admitted to the hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.