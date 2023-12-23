Ryan O’Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
R.I.P.
The cause of Ryan O’Neal’s death has finally been revealed as congestive heart failure, according to the star’s death certificate. The 82-year-old also suffered from cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood, for years before his death. The death certificate also notes that O’Neal is buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park. The actor’s son, Patrick O’Neal, announced his father’s death on Dec. 8 on Instagram writing, “My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and me, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.” He added that his father “has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”