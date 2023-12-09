CHEAT SHEET
Streisand Pays Tribute to Ex Ryan O'Neal After His Death
Barbra Streisand has paid loving tribute to her ex-boyfriend Ryan O’Neal following news of his death. “So sad to hear the news of Ryan O’Neal’s passing,” she wrote on Instagram, including a picture of the pair. “We made two films together, ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ and ‘The Main Event.’ He was funny and charming, and he will be remembered.” O’Neal died on Friday. Streisand recently wrote about the romance in her memoir “My Name Is Barbra,” that she met O’Neal at a dinner party in 1970 and that he “fancied me and asked for my number.” She said their relationship “fizzled” by the time they shot What’s Up, Doc? in 1972, but they still remained friendly.