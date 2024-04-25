Ryan Seacrest and His Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Call It Quits: Report
SAYONARA
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are calling it quits after three years of dating, according to multiple reports Wednesday. A representative for the soon-to-be Wheel of Fortune host confirmed the news to PEOPLE Magazine, which also spoke to a source close to the couple who said they planned to remain friends. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors,” the source said. The pair first went public with their relationship in May 2021, when they were spotted together in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend. Since, then, they’ve kept their romance mostly private, sharing the occasional photo on social media but saying little about their time together. Paige did appear once on Seacrest’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, earlier this month to promote a flash-card game called Sippin on Somethin’, centered around helping players learn more about wine.