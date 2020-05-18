Ryan Seacrest’s Spox Assures Fans He ‘Didn’t Have Any Kind of Stroke’ During ‘American Idol’ Finale

Read it at People
A representative for Ryan Seacrest said that the American Idol host “did not have any kind of stroke” during Sunday’s finale episode after fans on Twitter expressed concerns about his health. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” his representative told People on Monday. “He has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added, “So today he took a well-deserved day off.” Twitter fans pointed out that Seacrest’s eyes were swollen and he appeared to slur his words near the end of Sunday night’s virtual show, when Samantha Diaz was named the winner of season 3. The host was then absent on Monday morning’s Live With Kelly and Ryan show, prompting even more speculation about his health.