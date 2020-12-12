21-Year-Old Massachusetts Man Stabbed Both Parents to Death in Home They Shared: Cops

Read it at Boston 25 News
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man is accused of stabbing his parents to death. A judge ordered Ryan True held without bail Friday, pending a mental health evaluation. True, who is described by prosecutors as autistic, is charged with two counts of murder for allegedly stabbing his father David to death with a pocket knife after an argument and later doing the same to his mother Renee. The three lived together in Middleborough, Massachusetts. He allegedly told his half-brother “something bad happened” to the two victims.