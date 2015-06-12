S. Korea: 11th Death in MERS Outbreak

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Yonhap News
South Korea reported its eleventh death in an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) on Friday, while also confirming four new cases to bring the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to 126. The ministry of health and welfare said a 72-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in North Jeolla province. The four new patients were infected while at facilities where other MERS patients had been. The ministry said Friday it released 1,249 people from quarantine who tested negative for MERS or did not develop symptoms during 14 days in isolation. The ministry also emphasized the MERS outbreak has been contained to 55 hospitals and clinics, which the government has identified.